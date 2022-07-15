Linde Whale Trades For July 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Linde.

Looking at options history for Linde LIN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $398,680 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $466,978.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $330.0 for Linde over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Linde's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Linde's whale activity within a strike price range from $240.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Linde Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $310.00 $267.0K 61 100 LIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $330.00 $154.9K 259 26 LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $117.9K 1 34 LIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $75.6K 257 90 LIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $57.3K 504 0

Where Is Linde Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,100,934, the price of LIN is up 2.59% at $275.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Linde:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Linde, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Linde, which currently sits at a price target of $369.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

