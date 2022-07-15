Bilibili Whale Trades For July 15

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $433,621 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $106,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $35.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.50 $84.1K 653 0 BILI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $35.00 $66.2K 14.1K 1.0K BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $26.00 $57.8K 205 150 BILI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $35.00 $54.7K 14.1K 1.1K BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $26.50 $45.0K 173 110

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,882,859, the price of BILI is down -4.63% at $22.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bilibili, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.