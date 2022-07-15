Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 137 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Rio Tinto RIO is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Codexis CDXS's stock dropped the most, trading down 42.09% to reach a new 52-week low.
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Rio Tinto RIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $53.83. Shares traded up 0.93%.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock traded up 0.39%.
- PNC Financial Services Gr PNC stock set a new 52-week low of $146.41 on Friday, moving up 0.58%.
- ORIX IX shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.36 on Friday morning, moving down 0.07%.
- Match Group MTCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.33 on Friday morning, moving up 1.36%.
- KB Financial Group KB shares hit a yearly low of $33.17. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
- Hasbro HAS shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.79.
- Sibanye Stillwater SBSW shares set a new yearly low of $8.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Ternium TX shares set a new 52-week low of $29.84. The stock traded up 0.2%.
- Anglogold Ashanti AU stock set a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.
- On Holding ONON shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.17.
- MP Materials MP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.48 and moving down 1.15%.
- RingCentral RNG shares made a new 52-week low of $47.56 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Kinross Gold KGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- 10x Genomics TXG shares set a new 52-week low of $33.30. The stock traded down 21.9%.
- Companhia Siderurgica SID stock drifted up 2.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock set a new 52-week low of $23.05 on Friday, moving down 0.55%.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $123.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.49%.
- Peloton Interactive PTON shares moved down 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.22, drifting down 0.24%.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $63.28 and moving down 10.71%.
- Steven Madden SHOO stock set a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares set a new yearly low of $16.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Pagaya Technologies PGY shares moved down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70, drifting down 0.38%.
- Yelp YELP stock hit a yearly low of $26.28. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Sabre SABR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.45 and moving up 0.45%.
- Transocean RIG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 2.9%.
- Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.43%.
- Paysafe PSFE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
- Rackspace Tech RXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell to $3.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.
- Equinox Gold EQX shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%.
- Everbridge EVBG stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.68. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
- Vimeo VMEO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Friday morning, moving up 2.6%.
- Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving up 0.06%.
- PubMatic PUBM shares hit a yearly low of $14.73. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
- SLR Investment SLRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.96. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Core Laboratories CLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.21. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- SiriusPoint SPNT stock drifted up 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.26.
- Azure Power Global AZRE stock drifted down 3.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.94.
- Banco Macro BMA shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.
- Orla Mining ORLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.30. Shares traded down 4.49%.
- ProFrac Holding PFHC stock hit a yearly low of $13.18. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- Agora API shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares set a new yearly low of $27.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.
- Youdao DAO stock hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 3.66%.
- Cardlytics CDLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.12%.
- Codexis CDXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 42.09%.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock drifted down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00.
- i-80 Gold IAUX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving up 1.9%.
- DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
- Upland Software UPLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.52. Shares traded down 6.98%.
- Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell to $2.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.94%.
- Digimarc DMRC shares moved down 2.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.10, drifting down 2.92%.
- Taseko Mines TGB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
- PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares moved down 3.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47, drifting down 3.25%.
- Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.15. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- Aenza SAA AENZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday, moving down 3.77%.
- Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
- Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.64 and moving down 4.01%.
- eHealth EHTH stock drifted up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42.
- ThredUp TDUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 7.0%.
- Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Friday morning, moving down 3.24%.
- Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Friday, moving down 4.83%.
- TMC Metals TMC shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.79.
- Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved down 3.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00, drifting down 3.55%.
- VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Friday morning, moving down 3.07%.
- MainStreet Bancshares MNSB stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.
- Mayville Engineering MEC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
- Cumulus Media CMLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
- Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares moved down 3.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 3.22%.
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit a yearly low of $8.03. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.
- Genetron Holdings GTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.17%.
- Knightscope KSCP stock hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
- Sierra Metals SMTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
- Hyperfine HYPR stock hit $1.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
- Acme United ACU shares fell to $29.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
- Gold Standard Ventures GSV stock drifted down 4.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.
- IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%.
- Audacy AUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 3.07%.
- Cortexyme CRTX shares fell to $2.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%.
- Mesa Air Group MESA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday, moving up 0.96%.
- GreenPower Motor Co GP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.11 and moving down 2.37%.
- Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.67. Shares traded up 1.63%.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday, moving down 2.35%.
- Codex DNA DNAY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
- EuroDry EDRY shares hit a yearly low of $15.19. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Integra Resources ITRG shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- Air T AIRT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Humanigen HGEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving down 4.74%.
- Biofrontera BFRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.68. Shares traded down 6.63%.
- Educational Development EDUC stock hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
- Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13.
- Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32, drifting down 3.6%.
- ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 3.46%.
- Synthetic Biologics SYN shares fell to $0.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.61%.
- Aravive ARAV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
- Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday morning, moving down 3.45%.
- Applied Genetic AGTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.37%.
- ContraFect CFRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.43 and moving down 7.74%.
- Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 19.58%.
- Reliance Global Group RELI shares were down 11.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23.
- Bon Natural Life BON stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
- Quhuo QH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday, moving down 14.77%.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock drifted down 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.
- Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.25. Shares traded down 3.89%.
- Cuentas CUEN shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.
- Versus Systems VS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving down 2.1%.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 3.55%.
- First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved down 25.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13, drifting down 25.14%.
Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.