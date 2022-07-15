Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 137 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Rio Tinto RIO is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Codexis CDXS 's stock dropped the most, trading down 42.09% to reach a new 52-week low.

TripAdvisor TRIP shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Friday:

Rio Tinto RIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $53.83. Shares traded up 0.93%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock traded up 0.39%.

PNC Financial Services Gr PNC stock set a new 52-week low of $146.41 on Friday, moving up 0.58%.

ORIX IX shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.36 on Friday morning, moving down 0.07%.

Match Group MTCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.33 on Friday morning, moving up 1.36%.

KB Financial Group KB shares hit a yearly low of $33.17. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

Hasbro HAS shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.79.

Sibanye Stillwater SBSW shares set a new yearly low of $8.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

Ternium TX shares set a new 52-week low of $29.84. The stock traded up 0.2%.

Anglogold Ashanti AU stock set a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.

On Holding ONON shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.17.

MP Materials MP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.48 and moving down 1.15%.

RingCentral RNG shares made a new 52-week low of $47.56 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

Kinross Gold KGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

10x Genomics TXG shares set a new 52-week low of $33.30. The stock traded down 21.9%.

Companhia Siderurgica SID stock drifted up 2.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock set a new 52-week low of $23.05 on Friday, moving down 0.55%.

Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $123.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.49%.

Peloton Interactive PTON shares moved down 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.22, drifting down 0.24%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $63.28 and moving down 10.71%.

Steven Madden SHOO stock set a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.

TripAdvisor TRIP shares set a new yearly low of $16.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Pagaya Technologies PGY shares moved down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70, drifting down 0.38%.

Yelp YELP stock hit a yearly low of $26.28. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

Sabre SABR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.45 and moving up 0.45%.

Transocean RIG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 2.9%.

Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.43%.

Paysafe PSFE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.

Rackspace Tech RXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell to $3.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.

Equinox Gold EQX shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%.

Everbridge EVBG stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.68. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.

Vimeo VMEO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Friday morning, moving up 2.6%.

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving up 0.06%.

PubMatic PUBM shares hit a yearly low of $14.73. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.

SLR Investment SLRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.96. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

Core Laboratories CLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.21. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

SiriusPoint SPNT stock drifted up 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.26.

Azure Power Global AZRE stock drifted down 3.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.94.

Banco Macro BMA shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.

Orla Mining ORLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.30. Shares traded down 4.49%.

ProFrac Holding PFHC stock hit a yearly low of $13.18. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

Agora API shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.

Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares set a new yearly low of $27.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.

Youdao DAO stock hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.

Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 3.66%.

Cardlytics CDLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.12%.

Codexis CDXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 42.09%.

Torrid Holdings CURV stock drifted down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00.

i-80 Gold IAUX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving up 1.9%.

DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.

Upland Software UPLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.52. Shares traded down 6.98%.

Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell to $2.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.94%.

Digimarc DMRC shares moved down 2.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.10, drifting down 2.92%.

Taseko Mines TGB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.

ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.

PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares moved down 3.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47, drifting down 3.25%.

Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.15. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

Aenza SAA AENZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday, moving down 3.77%.

Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.64 and moving down 4.01%.

eHealth EHTH stock drifted up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42.

ThredUp TDUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 7.0%.

Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Friday morning, moving down 3.24%.

Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Friday, moving down 4.83%.

TMC Metals TMC shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.79.

Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved down 3.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00, drifting down 3.55%.

VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Friday morning, moving down 3.07%.

MainStreet Bancshares MNSB stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.

Mayville Engineering MEC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

Cumulus Media CMLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.

Standard BioTools LAB shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares moved down 3.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 3.22%.

American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit a yearly low of $8.03. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.

Genetron Holdings GTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.17%.

Knightscope KSCP stock hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

Sierra Metals SMTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.

Zepp Health ZEPP shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.

Hyperfine HYPR stock hit $1.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.

Acme United ACU shares fell to $29.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.

Gold Standard Ventures GSV stock drifted down 4.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.

IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%. Audacy AUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. Senti Biosciences SNTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 3.07%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 3.07%. Cortexyme CRTX shares fell to $2.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%.

shares fell to $2.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%. Mesa Air Group MESA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday, moving up 0.96%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday, moving up 0.96%. GreenPower Motor Co GP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.11 and moving down 2.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.11 and moving down 2.37%. Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.67. Shares traded up 1.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.67. Shares traded up 1.63%. Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 5.07% for the day. Orbital Energy Group OEG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday, moving down 2.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday, moving down 2.35%. Codex DNA DNAY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day. EuroDry EDRY shares hit a yearly low of $15.19. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.19. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Integra Resources ITRG shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Air T AIRT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Humanigen HGEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving down 4.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving down 4.74%. Biofrontera BFRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.68. Shares traded down 6.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.68. Shares traded down 6.63%. Educational Development EDUC stock hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 2.67% for the day. Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13.

shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13. Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32, drifting down 3.6%.

shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32, drifting down 3.6%. ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 3.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 3.46%. Synthetic Biologics SYN shares fell to $0.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.61%.

shares fell to $0.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.61%. Aravive ARAV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday morning, moving down 3.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday morning, moving down 3.45%. Applied Genetic AGTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.37%. ContraFect CFRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.43 and moving down 7.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.43 and moving down 7.74%. Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 19.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 19.58%. Reliance Global Group RELI shares were down 11.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23.

shares were down 11.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23. Bon Natural Life BON stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Quhuo QH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday, moving down 14.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday, moving down 14.77%. Bone Biologics BBLG stock drifted down 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.

stock drifted down 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was up 2.47% for the day. Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.25. Shares traded down 3.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.25. Shares traded down 3.89%. Cuentas CUEN shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was up 5.84% on the session. Versus Systems VS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving down 2.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving down 2.1%. Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 3.55%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 3.55%. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved down 25.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13, drifting down 25.14%.

