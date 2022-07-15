ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 15, 2022 11:40 AM | 15 min read

 

On Friday, 137 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Rio Tinto RIO is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Codexis CDXS's stock dropped the most, trading down 42.09% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • TripAdvisor TRIP shares bounced back the most, actually rising 0.0% after hiting a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Friday:

  • Rio Tinto RIO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $53.83. Shares traded up 0.93%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Finl Gr MUFG shares set a new 52-week low of $5.08. The stock traded up 0.39%.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr PNC stock set a new 52-week low of $146.41 on Friday, moving up 0.58%.
  • ORIX IX shares reached a new 52-week low of $80.36 on Friday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Match Group MTCH shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.33 on Friday morning, moving up 1.36%.
  • KB Financial Group KB shares hit a yearly low of $33.17. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Hasbro HAS shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $77.79.
  • Sibanye Stillwater SBSW shares set a new yearly low of $8.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Ternium TX shares set a new 52-week low of $29.84. The stock traded up 0.2%.
  • Anglogold Ashanti AU stock set a new 52-week low of $13.47 on Friday, moving down 0.36%.
  • On Holding ONON shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.17.
  • MP Materials MP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.48 and moving down 1.15%.
  • RingCentral RNG shares made a new 52-week low of $47.56 on Friday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Kinross Gold KGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
  • 10x Genomics TXG shares set a new 52-week low of $33.30. The stock traded down 21.9%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica SID stock drifted up 2.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.42.
  • Maravai LifeSciences MRVI stock set a new 52-week low of $23.05 on Friday, moving down 0.55%.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares fell to $123.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.49%.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON shares moved down 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.22, drifting down 0.24%.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $63.28 and moving down 10.71%.
  • Steven Madden SHOO stock set a new 52-week low of $31.09 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
  • TripAdvisor TRIP shares set a new yearly low of $16.87 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares moved down 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.70, drifting down 0.38%.
  • Yelp YELP stock hit a yearly low of $26.28. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Sabre SABR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $5.45 and moving up 0.45%.
  • Transocean RIG shares set a new 52-week low of $2.32. The stock traded up 2.9%.
  • Buenaventura Mining Co BVN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.43%.
  • Paysafe PSFE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was up 1.14% on the session.
  • Rackspace Tech RXT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.45%.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell to $3.41 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.29%.
  • Equinox Gold EQX shares fell to $3.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.08%.
  • Everbridge EVBG stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.68. The stock was up 2.06% on the session.
  • Vimeo VMEO shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Friday morning, moving up 2.6%.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch ANF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $16.24 and moving up 0.06%.
  • PubMatic PUBM shares hit a yearly low of $14.73. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
  • SLR Investment SLRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.96. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories CLB stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.21. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT stock drifted up 0.8% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.26.
  • Azure Power Global AZRE stock drifted down 3.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.94.
  • Banco Macro BMA shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.01.
  • Orla Mining ORLA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.30. Shares traded down 4.49%.
  • ProFrac Holding PFHC stock hit a yearly low of $13.18. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
  • Agora API shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII shares set a new yearly low of $27.92 this morning. The stock was down 4.58% on the session.
  • Youdao DAO stock hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 2.32% for the day.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving down 3.66%.
  • Cardlytics CDLX shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Friday morning, moving down 2.12%.
  • Codexis CDXS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.15 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 42.09%.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock drifted down 0.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00.
  • i-80 Gold IAUX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving up 1.9%.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares hit a yearly low of $1.12. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.52. Shares traded down 6.98%.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.92. The stock was down 9.01% on the session.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell to $2.54 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.94%.
  • Digimarc DMRC shares moved down 2.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.10, drifting down 2.92%.
  • Taseko Mines TGB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • PyroGenesis Canada PYR shares moved down 3.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47, drifting down 3.25%.
  • Chicago Atlantic Real REFI stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.15. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Aenza SAA AENZ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Friday, moving down 3.77%.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite NMG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.64 and moving down 4.01%.
  • eHealth EHTH stock drifted up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42.
  • ThredUp TDUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 7.0%.
  • Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Friday morning, moving down 3.24%.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.37 on Friday, moving down 4.83%.
  • TMC Metals TMC shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.79.
  • Embark Technology EMBK shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved down 3.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00, drifting down 3.55%.
  • VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Friday morning, moving down 3.07%.
  • MainStreet Bancshares MNSB stock set a new 52-week low of $20.77 on Friday, moving down 1.61%.
  • Mayville Engineering MEC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Friday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.46. The stock was up 3.07% on the session.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • Otonomo Technologies OTMO shares moved down 3.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.88, drifting down 3.22%.
  • American Outdoor Brands AOUT stock hit a yearly low of $8.03. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.
  • Genetron Holdings GTH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.21 and moving down 3.17%.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock hit a yearly low of $2.85. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.92%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock hit $1.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.33%.
  • Acme United ACU shares fell to $29.06 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.59%.
  • Gold Standard Ventures GSV stock drifted down 4.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27.
  • IDEX Biometrics IDBA shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Friday morning, moving down 5.19%.
  • Audacy AUD stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.61. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 3.07%.
  • Cortexyme CRTX shares fell to $2.03 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.1%.
  • Mesa Air Group MESA stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday, moving up 0.96%.
  • GreenPower Motor Co GP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $3.11 and moving down 2.37%.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr BOTJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.67. Shares traded up 1.63%.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock hit a yearly low of $2.62. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday, moving down 2.35%.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares made a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Friday. The stock was down 6.52% for the day.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares hit a yearly low of $15.19. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Integra Resources ITRG shares hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • Air T AIRT shares made a new 52-week low of $14.14 on Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Humanigen HGEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Friday morning, moving down 4.74%.
  • Biofrontera BFRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $1.68. Shares traded down 6.63%.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock hit a yearly low of $3.65. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
  • Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.13.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY shares moved down 3.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.32, drifting down 3.6%.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.79 and moving down 3.46%.
  • Synthetic Biologics SYN shares fell to $0.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.61%.
  • Aravive ARAV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Friday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.
  • Tenon Medical TNON shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Friday morning, moving down 3.45%.
  • Applied Genetic AGTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.37%.
  • ContraFect CFRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $0.43 and moving down 7.74%.
  • Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Friday, moving down 19.58%.
  • Reliance Global Group RELI shares were down 11.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.23.
  • Bon Natural Life BON stock hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Quhuo QH stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday, moving down 14.77%.
  • Bone Biologics BBLG stock drifted down 0.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.08.
  • Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock hit a yearly low of $1.26. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.25. Shares traded down 3.89%.
  • Cuentas CUEN shares hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.
  • Versus Systems VS shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday morning, moving down 2.1%.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.02 and moving down 3.55%.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares moved down 25.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.13, drifting down 25.14%.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas