Gilead Sciences Whale Trades For July 14

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Gilead Sciences GILD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,304, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $407,076.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $70.0 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 4616.5 with a total volume of 4,550.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $65.00 $182.5K 6.9K 2.5K GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $62.50 $61.8K 3.8K 487 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $62.50 $48.8K 2.3K 657 GILD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $62.50 $41.4K 347 166 GILD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $36.3K 7.0K 311

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,464,429, the price of GILD is down -0.96% at $61.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $70

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

