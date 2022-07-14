Looking At Okta's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Okta OKTA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OKTA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Okta.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $321,739, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $94,995.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $200.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Okta options trades today is 427.14 with a total volume of 720.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Okta's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $95.00 $69.7K 607 106 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $43.0K 47 4 OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $38.8K 407 176 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $36.6K 1.0K 49 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $36.4K 1.0K 54

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,100,802, the price of OKTA is down -2.6% at $94.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

