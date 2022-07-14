This Is What Whales Are Betting On Workday

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday WDAY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 92%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,930, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $487,285..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $145.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $85.2K 377 704 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $145.00 $47.5K 1.0K 637 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $38.1K 377 92 WDAY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $140.00 $36.4K 377 268 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $140.00 $35.7K 377 545

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 709,725, the price of WDAY is down -0.39% at $139.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Workday, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.