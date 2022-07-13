This Is What Whales Are Betting On Accenture

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture ACN we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,280 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $551,218.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $300.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Accenture options trades today is 48.14 with a total volume of 920.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Accenture's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $230.00 $143.2K 49 36 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/22/22 $260.00 $107.2K 100 100 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $71.1K 63 2 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $60.5K 25 17 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $270.00 $58.7K 63 117

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,227,696, the price of ACN is down -0.09% at $273.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Accenture:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $357.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Accenture, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.