What Are Whales Doing With Booking Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Booking Holdings.

Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $708,025 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $140,973.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1500.0 to $2400.0 for Booking Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $1500.0 to $2400.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $1800.00 $145.2K 4 45 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $1800.00 $104.1K 4 30 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/22/22 $1800.00 $102.8K 4 10 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $2400.00 $68.6K 18 1 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/29/22 $2200.00 $47.1K 5 1

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 103,953, the price of BKNG is down -1.46% at $1712.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2435.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2300.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2100.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $2600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

