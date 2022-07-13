This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lululemon Athletica

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,579 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $306,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $285.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $285.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $280.00 $36.5K 83 10 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.3K 32 71 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.3K 32 111 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.2K 32 101 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.2K 32 81

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $280.00 $36.5K 83 10 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.3K 32 71 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.3K 32 111 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.2K 32 101 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $280.00 $35.2K 32 81

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 217,803, the price of LULU is up 0.63% at $281.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $200

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.