Micron Technology Whale Trades For July 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 60 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $2,595,232 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $856,356.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $150.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 4978.79 with a total volume of 33,611.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $50.00 $308.0K 7.1K 1.1K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $115.00 $249.5K 503 50 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $47.50 $241.2K 13 670 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $208.5K 10.7K 1.0K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $57.50 $163.0K 1.0K 1.0K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,357,333, the price of MU is up 1.73% at $58.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

