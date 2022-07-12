Pinduoduo Whale Trades For July 12

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pinduoduo PDD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Pinduoduo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,830, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $792,760..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $49.0 to $60.0 for Pinduoduo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinduoduo options trades today is 1091.8 with a total volume of 10,823.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinduoduo's big money trades within a strike price range of $49.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinduoduo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $49.00 $80.1K 0 749 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $49.00 $79.8K 0 570 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $63.3K 1.3K 69 PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/12/22 $49.00 $62.0K 0 569 PDD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/12/22 $49.00 $47.0K 0 899

Where Is Pinduoduo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,323,605, the price of PDD is up 0.66% at $55.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

