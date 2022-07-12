United Airlines Holdings Whale Trades For July 12

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings UAL we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,055 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $1,712,809.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Airlines Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Airlines Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $101.5K 2.0K 610 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $92.9K 6.8K 269 UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $50.00 $90.0K 2.1K 1.0K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $50.00 $86.2K 2.1K 751 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $82.4K 7.7K 826

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,457,092, the price of UAL is up 6.57% at $37.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On United Airlines Holdings:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $33

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on United Airlines Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Airlines Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.