What Are Whales Doing With Block

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Block.

Looking at options history for Block SQ we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $149,776 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $172,187.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $66.0 for Block over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Block options trades today is 926.22 with a total volume of 1,743.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Block's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $66.0 over the last 30 days.

Block Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $50.00 $47.8K 136 29 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $64.00 $35.0K 750 291 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $64.00 $34.3K 1.0K 281 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $66.00 $33.0K 107 89 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $66.00 $32.4K 1.1K 182

Where Is Block Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,775,754, the price of SQ is up 3.65% at $65.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Block:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

