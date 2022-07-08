9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $35.00 $44.8K 854 6.9K NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $63.9K 1.9K 3.4K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $2400.00 $46.7K 863 2.8K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $37.00 $35.2K 874 1.4K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $2350.00 $33.9K 1.9K 992 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $99.00 $25.7K 216 677 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/29/22 $97.00 $132.3K 292 303 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/29/22 $170.00 $26.2K 648 256 SE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $90.00 $246.0K 777 220

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $2400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWTR TWTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 273 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 874 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $2350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $6790.0 per contract. There were 1987 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $203.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 677 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 180 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.3K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 29, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE SE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $246.0K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

