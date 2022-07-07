Cameco Whale Trades For July 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $205,735, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $573,287.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $25.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $140.4K 4.8K 1.5K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $23.00 $124.8K 195 504 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $100.2K 5.4K 128 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $82.9K 5.4K 225 CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/05/22 $25.00 $68.1K 57 913

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,026,912, the price of CCJ is up 7.37% at $22.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

