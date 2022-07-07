This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Union Pacific.

Looking at options history for Union Pacific UNP we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $150,150 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $337,433.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $220.0 for Union Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Union Pacific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Union Pacific's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Union Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $60.8K 10 40 UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $54.6K 215 109 UNP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $54.6K 215 69 UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $215.00 $53.5K 0 90 UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $210.00 $46.0K 1.4K 102

Where Is Union Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,195,773, the price of UNP is up 1.08% at $211.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Union Pacific:

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $235

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Union Pacific, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

