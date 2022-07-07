Etsy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $4,936,147 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $212,518.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $90.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $3.6M 12.0K 11.0K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $475.0K 312 312 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $219.4K 312 457 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/05/22 $84.00 $162.6K 23 198 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $121.5K 25 40

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,022,735, the price of ETSY is up 3.05% at $88.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

