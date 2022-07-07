What Are Whales Doing With NIO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $219,729 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $574,228.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $35.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 6740.23 with a total volume of 19,966.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $17.50 $103.5K 2.2K 4 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $19.50 $90.4K 2.7K 1.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $19.50 $80.2K 2.7K 804 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $65.4K 6.4K 489 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $22.00 $62.5K 828 1.9K

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 52,066,775, the price of NIO is up 7.25% at $22.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

