Looking At Karuna Therapeutics's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KRTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Karuna Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,800, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,033,510..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $150.0 for Karuna Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Karuna Therapeutics options trades today is 239.0 with a total volume of 2,156.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Karuna Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $157.5K 385 450 KRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $138.9K 385 170 KRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $134.4K 385 300 KRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $105.0K 385 425 KRTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $150.00 $105.0K 385 50

Where Is Karuna Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 136,031, the price of KRTX is up 1.66% at $133.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Karuna Therapeutics:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Karuna Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.