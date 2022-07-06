ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 12:10 PM | 19 min read

 

On Wednesday, 193 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Shell SHEL.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Kornit Digital KRNT's stock traded down the lowest, falling 30.17% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Sierra Metals SMTS shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.01%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Caterpillar CAT shares moved down 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $169.72, drifting down 2.08%.
  • Banco Santander SAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.56. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares moved down 2.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.21, drifting down 2.71%.
  • Eni E shares set a new 52-week low of $21.61. The stock traded down 3.99%.
  • Stellantis STLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.40. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.
  • Barrick Gold GOLD shares set a new yearly low of $16.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
  • Barclays BCS shares fell to $7.08 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.89%.
  • BBVA BBVA stock drifted down 2.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25.
  • Fomento Economico FMX stock set a new 52-week low of $62.68 on Wednesday, moving down 2.51%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines AEM stock set a new 52-week low of $43.74 on Wednesday, moving down 3.56%.
  • Ecopetrol EC stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.59. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
  • ORIX IX shares reached a new 52-week low of $81.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.73%.
  • ArcelorMittal MT shares set a new yearly low of $20.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.84% on the session.
  • Deutsche Bank DB shares set a new yearly low of $7.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • United Microelectronics UMC shares set a new yearly low of $6.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.
  • Equitable Holdings EQH shares set a new 52-week low of $25.07. The stock traded down 3.38%.
  • Banco Santander Chile BSAC shares were down 3.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.10.
  • Gerdau GGB shares made a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.12% for the day.
  • Banco Santander Mexico BSMX stock hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
  • Cosan CSAN stock hit a yearly low of $12.22. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.
  • Braskem BAK shares were down 5.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.37.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL shares hit a yearly low of $2.99. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.
  • United States Steel X shares made a new 52-week low of $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
  • Kinross Gold KGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Pan American Silver PAAS stock hit a yearly low of $18.16. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
  • Flowserve FLS stock set a new 52-week low of $27.20 on Wednesday, moving down 3.1%.
  • Vontier VNT shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.82.
  • ChampionX CHX shares set a new 52-week low of $16.64. The stock traded down 5.3%.
  • B2Gold BTG stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday, moving down 2.15%.
  • Denbury DEN shares made a new 52-week low of $57.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.
  • Adient ADNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.61%.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO shares made a new 52-week low of $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
  • Ameresco AMRC stock drifted down 2.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.35.
  • Hecla Mining HL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.46. Shares traded down 3.67%.
  • Trinity Industries TRN shares set a new 52-week low of $21.99. The stock traded down 4.82%.
  • Centerra Gold CGAU stock drifted down 3.84% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.99.
  • Osisko Gold Royalties OR shares set a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock traded down 2.28%.
  • GrafTech International EAF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.74. Shares traded down 3.55%.
  • Sinopec Shanghai SHI shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.34.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW shares set a new 52-week low of $58.78. The stock traded down 4.28%.
  • Vista Outdoor VSTO stock set a new 52-week low of $26.80 on Wednesday, moving down 8.1%.
  • Barnes Gr B stock hit $29.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.49%.
  • Brookfield Bus BBU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.68%.
  • Novagold Resources NG shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.25%.
  • Criteo CRTO stock hit $22.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.07%.
  • Warby Parker WRBY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock traded down 2.45%.
  • Equinox Gold EQX shares moved down 2.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.16, drifting down 2.45%.
  • Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.47 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.39%.
  • Franchise Group FRG shares set a new 52-week low of $30.05. The stock traded down 3.44%.
  • Danaos DAC stock hit a yearly low of $56.10. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
  • Himax Technologies HIMX shares set a new yearly low of $6.39 this morning. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Kornit Digital KRNT shares moved down 30.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.40, drifting down 30.17%.
  • Allego ALLG shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.85.
  • Greenbrier Companies GBX shares were down 4.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.77.
  • Enhabit EHAB shares moved down 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.56, drifting down 0.02%.
  • Compass Minerals Intl CMP shares set a new 52-week low of $30.96. The stock traded down 5.28%.
  • MAG Silver MAG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.71. Shares traded down 6.49%.
  • Canopy Gwth CGC stock drifted down 3.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.59.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares hit a yearly low of $7.35. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • Eldorado Gold EGO shares were down 5.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.62.
  • German American Bancorp GABC shares hit a yearly low of $33.51. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Standex International SXI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $82.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.05%.
  • Hudbay Minerals HBM stock drifted down 6.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.60.
  • Cimpress CMPR shares fell to $34.79 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.64%.
  • Seabridge Gold SA shares set a new yearly low of $11.24 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Afya AFYA shares set a new yearly low of $9.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS shares moved down 1.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.39, drifting down 1.44%.
  • Kaman KAMN shares hit a yearly low of $29.17. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories CLB stock drifted down 6.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.35.
  • SilverCrest Metals SILV stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Wednesday, moving down 7.68%.
  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares were down 2.9% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.03.
  • Tritium DCFC DCFC stock hit a yearly low of $5.64. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.
  • Coeur Mining CDE shares made a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.
  • Azul AZUL shares were down 5.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.37.
  • Denison Mines DNN stock set a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday, moving down 3.57%.
  • Snap One Holdings SNPO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $8.90. Shares traded up 5.67%.
  • Benchmark Electronics BHE stock set a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday, moving down 3.3%.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines FSM shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 4.89% on the session.
  • Latham Group SWIM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.93. Shares traded down 5.51%.
  • BlackRock Resources BCX shares moved down 6.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.91, drifting down 6.06%.
  • Iamgold IAG stock hit $1.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.14%.
  • New Found Gold NFGC shares hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW shares moved down 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.80, drifting down 0.72%.
  • Orla Mining ORLA shares moved down 5.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.49, drifting down 5.68%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners NMM shares hit a yearly low of $20.48. The stock was down 6.11% on the session.
  • Bristow Group VTOL shares hit a yearly low of $21.61. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
  • Century Aluminum CENX shares hit a yearly low of $6.58. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
  • ProFrac Holding PFHC shares moved down 14.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.20, drifting down 14.2%.
  • Global Ship Lease GSL shares moved down 5.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.62, drifting down 5.46%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares were down 4.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.03.
  • Big Lots BIG shares set a new 52-week low of $20.08. The stock traded down 3.39%.
  • Hingham Institution HIFS stock hit a new 52-week low of $270.00. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling DO stock set a new 52-week low of $5.40 on Wednesday, moving down 4.81%.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was down 4.97% on the session.
  • Endeavour Silver EXK shares moved down 4.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.89, drifting down 4.3%.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural GGN shares were down 2.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.28.
  • Titan Machinery TITN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $21.54. Shares traded down 2.88%.
  • DRDGold DRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.34%.
  • Crescent Energy CRGY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.86 and moving down 6.21%.
  • Koppers Hldgs KOP stock set a new 52-week low of $20.89 on Wednesday, moving down 4.5%.
  • Diversified Healthcare DHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.79. Shares traded down 2.64%.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr HLX shares were down 3.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.66.
  • Silvercorp Metals SVM stock set a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Wednesday, moving down 5.42%.
  • Franklin Street Props FSP stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.82. The stock was down 8.77% on the session.
  • Haynes Intl HAYN shares moved down 4.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.15, drifting down 4.18%.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares hit a yearly low of $3.61. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.
  • DMC Glb BOOM shares hit a yearly low of $15.87. The stock was down 8.97% on the session.
  • Glatfelter GLT shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.29%.
  • North American NOA shares set a new 52-week low of $10.36. The stock traded down 3.97%.
  • ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA shares made a new 52-week low of $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
  • Taseko Mines TGB shares were down 8.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.89.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG stock hit a yearly low of $1.09. The stock was down 5.18% for the day.
  • Ur-Energy URG stock hit $1.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.91%.
  • Century Casinos CNTY stock set a new 52-week low of $6.90 on Wednesday, moving down 3.71%.
  • Nyxoah NYXH stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.81. The stock was down 4.61% on the session.
  • Uranium Royalty UROY shares set a new yearly low of $2.11 this morning. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Metalla Royalty MTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.34 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.7%.
  • National Bankshares NKSH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $31.11. Shares traded down 0.03%.
  • First Trust Dynamic FDEU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.74%.
  • Perpetua Resources PPTA stock drifted down 6.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83.
  • Taiwan Fund TWN stock hit a yearly low of $23.72. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Gatos Silver GATO shares set a new 52-week low of $2.43. The stock traded down 7.6%.
  • Hanover Bancorp HNVR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
  • GoldMining GLDG shares made a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.95% for the day.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.84. Shares traded down 3.11%.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares set a new yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • Matrix Service MTRX stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Wednesday, moving down 5.24%.
  • Americas Gold And Silver USAS stock hit a yearly low of $0.62. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Gold Standard Ventures GSV shares made a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.17% for the day.
  • Trilogy Metals TMQ stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Voya Emerging Markets IHD stock set a new 52-week low of $5.42 on Wednesday, moving down 1.45%.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI stock hit $1.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 24.04%.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources GNT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.95%.
  • Smart Sand SND stock hit a yearly low of $1.70. The stock was down 6.32% for the day.
  • BM Technologies BMTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was up 4.05% on the session.
  • Graham GHM shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
  • GoHealth GOCO shares fell to $0.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.91%.
  • Fury Gold Mines FURY shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.98%.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.82% for the day.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV stock drifted down 4.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares set a new yearly low of $1.59 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.
  • EuroDry EDRY shares were down 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.57.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.94%.
  • Transact Technologies TACT stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.65. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • Cryptyde TYDE shares were down 8.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.43%.
  • Greenpro Capital GRNQ shares hit a yearly low of $0.18. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved down 8.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.76, drifting down 8.06%.
  • Edible Garden EDBL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.03. Shares traded up 0.22%.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares fell to $0.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.32%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas