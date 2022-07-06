Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $414,482 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $353,252.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $300.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $5.00 $163.5K 63 0 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $162.6K 4.8K 46 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $135.6K 4.8K 58 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $48.6K 5.0K 865 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $170.00 $38.0K 7.7K 5.5K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,126,675, the price of META is down -0.94% at $166.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

