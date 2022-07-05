Looking At Intuitive Surgical's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical ISRG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $583,802 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $222,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $205.0 to $220.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 173.5 with a total volume of 1,225.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $205.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $220.00 $157.4K 3 290 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $111.4K 193 76 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $104.0K 193 214 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $91.0K 193 53 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $79.8K 193 0

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/05/22 $220.00 $157.4K 3 290 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $111.4K 193 76 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $104.0K 193 214 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $91.0K 193 53 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $220.00 $79.8K 193 0

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,385,330, the price of ISRG is up 0.32% at $206.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.