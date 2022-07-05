Home Depot Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Home Depot HD summing a total amount of $881,199.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $310.0 for Home Depot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Home Depot options trades today is 533.0 with a total volume of 1,464.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Home Depot's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $275.00 $193.0K 1.1K 335 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $270.00 $186.2K 1.1K 136 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $275.00 $185.0K 1.1K 214 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $280.00 $154.5K 438 1 HD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $275.00 $95.7K 1.1K 428

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 590,644, the price of HD is down -0.99% at $276.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot:

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $285

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

