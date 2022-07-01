10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $137.00 $50.0K 2.3K 10.5K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $75.00 $49.3K 842 9.0K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $46.4K 4.4K 5.8K PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $410.4K 5.2K 1.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $150.00 $111.6K 1.2K 1.1K ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $135.00 $47.6K 180 530 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $360.00 $1.2 million 1 500 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $125.00 $382.3K 49 464 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $29.8K 4.6K 243 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $40.00 $38.3K 0 191

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $137.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 2327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 8, 2022. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM TSM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 4467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 540 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $410.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 5293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1819 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on July 22, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.6K, with a price of $1117.0 per contract. There were 1223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1161 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZS ZS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $822.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 350 day(s) on June 16, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $2430.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 168 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 346 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $382.3K, with a price of $1105.0 per contract. There were 49 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 464 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN TXN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding U U, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 12, 2022. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.