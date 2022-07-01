10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $670.00 $37.8K 2.4K 19.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $110.00 $37.2K 6.4K 16.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $14.00 $27.7K 6.9K 3.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $115.00 $56.5K 17.6K 2.8K AEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $126.1K 454 2.1K CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $37.00 $43.0K 1.4K 1.3K DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $66.00 $40.9K 513 725 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $25.00 $25.9K 412 494 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $29.0K 886 361 LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $34.50 $30.6K 92 184

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 89 contract(s) at a $670.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.8K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 2466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 8, 2022. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 6494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 2498 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 6981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.5K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 17610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEO AEO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 567 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 388 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.1K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY CHWY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 1412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM GM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 168 day(s) on December 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $865.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $176.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 184 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.