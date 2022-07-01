NIO Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO NIO we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 21% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 78% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $195,751 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $695,802.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 5853.25 with a total volume of 16,392.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $15.00 $131.2K 1.8K 171 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/22/22 $22.00 $81.1K 593 600 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $76.0K 11.6K 7 NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $27.00 $75.4K 20.1K 93 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $58.4K 10.2K 41

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 42,435,114, the price of NIO is down -2.55% at $21.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $41.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

