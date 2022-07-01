Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CPNG

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coupang CPNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CPNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Coupang.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,628, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $506,550..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Coupang over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coupang's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coupang's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Coupang Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $168.3K 5.7K 3.0K CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $58.8K 2.1K 261 CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $48.0K 435 120 CPNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $44.5K 245 90 CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/12/22 $13.50 $44.5K 0 188

Where Is Coupang Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,768,866, the price of CPNG is up 15.6% at $14.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Coupang:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $18

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

