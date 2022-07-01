Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOCU

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,804,641 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $136,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $135.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DocuSign's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DocuSign's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $1.5M 540 1.1K DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $57.50 $71.0K 8 200 DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $62.00 $58.8K 344 205 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $62.00 $48.4K 344 100 DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $36.5K 1.1K 54

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,858,032, the price of DOCU is up 2.16% at $58.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $72

Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

