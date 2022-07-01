Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 319 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

CTO Realty Growth CTO 's stock dropped the most, trading down 66.15% to reach a new 52-week low.

Banco Macro BMA saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

On Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $76.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 5.71%.

NVIDIA NVDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $145.17. Shares traded down 2.98%.

ASML Holding ASML shares hit a yearly low of $445.00. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.

Intel INTC stock hit a yearly low of $35.88. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.

Texas Instruments TXN shares moved down 3.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $148.15, drifting down 3.29%.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD shares set a new yearly low of $72.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.

Caterpillar CAT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $173.72. Shares traded down 1.41%.

Applied Materials AMAT stock set a new 52-week low of $85.47 on Friday, moving down 5.56%.

Analog Devices ADI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $140.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.69%.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock hit $57.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.77%.

Lam Research LRCX shares reached a new 52-week low of $395.10 on Friday morning, moving down 6.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.92 on Friday morning, moving down 1.85%.

Ecopetrol EC stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $10.54. Shares traded down 1.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM shares moved up 3.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.90, drifting up 3.76%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS shares moved down 4.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $37.60, drifting down 4.86%.

Polestar Automotive PSNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.64. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

Horizon Therapeutics HZNP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $78.75. Shares traded up 0.33%.

Deutsche Bank DB stock set a new 52-week low of $8.22 on Friday, moving down 4.58%.

Huntington Bancshares HBAN shares fell to $11.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.08%.

VF VFC stock hit a yearly low of $43.15. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

Wheaton Precious Metals WPM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $35.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.97%.

Kinross Gold KGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.

Kohl's KSS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $27.65 and moving down 21.13%.

Bread Financial Holdings BFH stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.79. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.

Novagold Resources NG shares set a new yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was up 2.6% on the session.

Brookfield Business BBUC shares moved down 2.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.17, drifting down 2.56%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income PTY shares set a new yearly low of $12.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.

Methode Electronics MEI stock hit $36.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.

Franchise Group FRG shares hit a yearly low of $31.67. The stock was down 7.61% on the session.

VIZIO Holding VZIO shares moved down 1.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.56, drifting down 1.32%.

Himax Technologies HIMX shares moved down 2.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.17, drifting down 2.74%.

MAG Silver MAG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.85%.

CommScope Hldg Co COMM shares set a new 52-week low of $5.67. The stock traded down 2.94%.

Eldorado Gold EGO shares hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.

Cohu COHU stock drifted down 10.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.63.

B. Riley Financial RILY shares moved up 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.65, drifting up 1.35%.

Canopy Gwth CGC shares hit a yearly low of $2.64. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.

Overstock.com OSTK stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $24.69. Shares traded up 1.6%.

Seabridge Gold SA shares moved up 3.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.11, drifting up 3.54%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $6.77 and moving up 0.28%.

G-III Apparel Group GIII stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.47. The stock was down 2.13% on the session.

Veeco Instruments VECO stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.16. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.

Coeur Mining CDE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.62%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares moved down 2.36% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.70, drifting down 2.36%.

Brookdale Senior Living BKD stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.38. Shares traded down 0.55%.

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF shares fell to $16.53 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.12%.

Azul AZUL stock hit a yearly low of $6.79. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

Iamgold IAG shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was up 3.73% on the session.

Nexa Res NEXA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.66%.

New Found Gold NFGC shares set a new yearly low of $4.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% on the session.

Ero Copper ERO stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.21. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

Orla Mining ORLA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.64 and moving up 3.27%.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Friday, moving down 2.04%.

Genesco GCO shares set a new 52-week low of $48.55. The stock traded down 1.74%.

Piedmont Lithium PLL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $35.01. Shares traded up 0.29%.

Ichor Hldgs ICHR shares hit a yearly low of $22.68. The stock was down 12.01% on the session.

Arhaus ARHS shares made a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Friday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares fell to $2.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.26%.

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX shares set a new yearly low of $13.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.57% on the session.

Endeavour Silver EXK stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.02. The stock was up 5.03% on the session.

Shoe Carnival SCVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $20.62. Shares traded down 3.24%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling DO stock set a new 52-week low of $5.63 on Friday, moving down 2.28%.

Gevo GEVO shares hit a yearly low of $2.26. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

Stitch Fix SFIX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.

Sharecare SHCR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Friday morning, moving down 5.7%.

DRDGold DRD stock hit $5.70 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.

Excelerate Energy EE shares were down 4.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.62.

Zumiez ZUMZ shares set a new 52-week low of $24.84. The stock traded down 3.08%.

Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.29.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.40. Shares traded down 8.58%.

Canoo GOEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.

Thermon Group Holdings THR stock drifted up 0.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.91.

Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66. The stock traded down 3.89%.

Silvercorp Metals SVM stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.33. Shares traded up 2.82%.

nLight LASR stock hit $9.95 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.27%.

i-80 Gold IAUX stock hit $1.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.24%.

Vintage Wine Estates VWE shares were down 6.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.25.

Torrid Holdings CURV stock hit $4.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.16%.

Bioventus BVS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.42%.

Babylon Holdings BBLN shares hit a yearly low of $0.91. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell to $4.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.66%.

Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.39 on Friday morning, moving up 7.99%. Groupon GRPN shares set a new yearly low of $10.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. Gold Royalty GROY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Friday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Friday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day. Duluth Holdings DLTH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR shares hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.14. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Taseko Mines TGB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.00 on Friday. The stock was down 5.56% for the day. First Trust Senior FCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.90. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.90. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. The One Group Hospitality STKS stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. Atomera ATOM stock drifted down 2.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92.

stock drifted down 2.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.92. Tilly's TLYS shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.87.

shares were down 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.87. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock drifted down 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71.

stock drifted down 0.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.71. Turtle Beach HEAR stock hit a yearly low of $12.12. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.12. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Weave Communications WEAV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving up 2.96%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.96 and moving up 2.96%. Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.72%. Conn's CONN stock set a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Friday, moving down 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.81 on Friday, moving down 0.5%. National Bankshares NKSH shares moved down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.11, drifting down 0.92%.

shares moved down 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.11, drifting down 0.92%. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock traded down 5.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock traded down 5.89%. Kalera KAL stock drifted down 18.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.80.

stock drifted down 18.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.80. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 7.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.02. The stock was down 7.37% for the day. Aemetis AMTX stock drifted up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.77.

stock drifted up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.77. Greenhill & Co GHL shares set a new 52-week low of $8.81. The stock traded down 3.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.81. The stock traded down 3.58%. Voya Infrastructure IDE shares moved down 2.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.47, drifting down 2.76%.

shares moved down 2.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.47, drifting down 2.76%. GoldMining GLDG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.58%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.58%. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.31. Shares traded down 2.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $11.31. Shares traded down 2.04%. Vera Bradley VRA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. ESSA Pharma EPIX shares hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 7.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.87. The stock was down 7.46% on the session. Innovate VATE stock drifted down 5.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63.

stock drifted down 5.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63. Express EXPR stock hit $1.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.54%.

stock hit $1.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.54%. Telesat TSAT shares set a new yearly low of $10.33 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.33 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% on the session. GAN GAN shares fell to $2.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.01%.

shares fell to $2.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.01%. Barings Participation MPV shares fell to $11.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.98%.

shares fell to $11.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.98%. Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Westwood Holdings Gr WHG shares made a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.79 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Nanobiotix NBTX stock hit $3.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.95%.

stock hit $3.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.95%. Voya Emerging Markets IHD stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Friday, moving down 4.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.49 on Friday, moving down 4.34%. Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares fell to $1.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.55%.

shares fell to $1.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.55%. Talaris Therapeutics TALS shares fell to $2.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 48.12%.

shares fell to $2.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 48.12%. Cue Biopharma CUE stock hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. Applied Blockchain APLD shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was down 10.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.92 this morning. The stock was down 10.48% on the session. Zenvia ZENV shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Electra Battery Materials ELBM stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.69. The stock was down 3.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.69. The stock was down 3.58% on the session. Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 2.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.21. The stock was down 2.24% for the day. Nuvve Holding NVVE stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.28. The stock was down 7.09% on the session. Senti Biosciences SNTI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.81 and moving down 4.58%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.81 and moving down 4.58%. OFS Credit OCCI shares fell to $9.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%.

shares fell to $9.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.33%. Salisbury Bancorp SAL shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.40 on Friday morning, moving down 50.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.40 on Friday morning, moving down 50.44%. Orion Energy Sys OESX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.0%. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA stock hit a yearly low of $3.81. The stock was down 2.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.81. The stock was down 2.14% for the day. Sharps Compliance SMED shares set a new yearly low of $2.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Navios Maritime Hldgs NM shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 4.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.03. The stock was down 4.67% on the session. Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was up 3.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. The stock was up 3.62% on the session. Digital Media Solns DMS stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday, moving up 0.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Friday, moving up 0.89%. Purple Biotech PPBT shares were down 5.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11.

shares were down 5.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.11. Xtant Medical Holdings XTNT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 13.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 13.34%. MFS Special Value MFV stock hit a yearly low of $4.68. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.68. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares moved up 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 1.92%.

shares moved up 1.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 1.92%. Cryptyde TYDE shares set a new yearly low of $1.43 this morning. The stock was down 25.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.43 this morning. The stock was down 25.88% on the session. Eargo EAR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.25%. AGM Gr Hldgs AGMH stock hit $1.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.63%.

stock hit $1.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.63%. Helbiz HLBZ shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was up 2.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.63. The stock was up 2.92% on the session. Bon Natural Life BON shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday. The stock was down 9.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Friday. The stock was down 9.49% for the day. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 5.0% on the session. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock set a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday, moving up 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Friday, moving up 1.5%. Winc WBEV shares fell to $1.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.32%.

shares fell to $1.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.32%. Skylight Health Group SLHG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 6.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45. The stock traded down 6.25%. E-Home Household Service EJH shares were down 4.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28.

shares were down 4.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.28. Immuron IMRN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 6.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Friday morning, moving down 6.54%. Guardion Health Sciences GHSI shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session. Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH stock hit $0.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.33%.

stock hit $0.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.33%. New Concept Energy GBR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday morning, moving down 1.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.46 on Friday morning, moving down 1.31%. MMTEC MTC stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 23.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was down 23.17% for the day. Performance Shipping PSHG shares moved down 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.22%.

shares moved down 0.22% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.54, drifting down 0.22%. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was up 9.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was up 9.95% for the day. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock hit $0.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 13.37%.

