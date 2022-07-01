What Are Whales Doing With Newmont

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $150,930 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $636,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $77.5 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 1821.2 with a total volume of 4,045.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $77.5 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $67.50 $181.7K 163 284 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $62.0K 1.0K 526 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $60.7K 114 100 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $59.9K 1.8K 200 NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $53.5K 767 166

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,522,962, the price of NEM is up 2.25% at $61.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

