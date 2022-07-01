What Are Whales Doing With Moderna

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $287,500 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $450,142.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $160.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $128.4K 409 1 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $70.0K 1.5K 17 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $155.00 $63.0K 409 151 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $49.4K 1.5K 0 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $47.8K 1.2K 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $155.00 $128.4K 409 1 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $70.0K 1.5K 17 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $155.00 $63.0K 409 151 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $150.00 $49.4K 1.5K 0 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $47.8K 1.2K 20

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,492,869, the price of MRNA is up 3.18% at $147.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.