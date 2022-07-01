Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades For July 01

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $291,377 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $486,035.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $120.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 3807.0 with a total volume of 55,599.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $104.0K 3.8K 635 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $65.5K 378 150 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $75.00 $60.4K 917 633 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $49.5K 17.1K 2.9K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $74.00 $47.8K 6.6K 4.8K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,379,004, the price of AMD is down -4.28% at $73.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Northland Capital Markets upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $95

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $103

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

