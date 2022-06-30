Teck Resources Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Teck Resources TECK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TECK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Teck Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $422,757, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $394,551.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $44.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teck Resources's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teck Resources's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $44.0 in the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $44.00 $247.0K 639 174 TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $25.00 $98.5K 7 394 TECK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $91.1K 370 200 TECK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $35.00 $72.3K 286 273 TECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $57.0K 840 40

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,578,441, the price of TECK is down -4.36% at $30.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Teck Resources:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $45

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

