Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $519,989 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $78,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $210.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $144.4K 6 102 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $172.50 $80.4K 44 253 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $160.00 $66.0K 188 3.0K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $172.50 $61.8K 44 107 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $51.3K 1.0K 124

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $165.00 $144.4K 6 102 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $172.50 $80.4K 44 253 LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $160.00 $66.0K 188 3.0K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $172.50 $61.8K 44 107 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $175.00 $51.3K 1.0K 124

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,600,759, the price of LOW is down -0.98% at $174.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $190

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lowe's Companies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.