What Are Whales Doing With Walgreens Boots Alliance

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Looking at options history for Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $377,230 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $157,282.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $42.5 for Walgreens Boots Alliance over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance options trades today is 2369.0 with a total volume of 16,208.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walgreens Boots Alliance's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $42.5 over the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $42.50 $109.0K 1.3K 515 WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/01/22 $41.00 $73.9K 2.1K 338 WBA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $41.00 $68.6K 2.1K 1.8K WBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $53.8K 6.8K 490 WBA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $35.00 $48.2K 446 0

Where Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,495,705, the price of WBA is down -4.43% at $39.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Walgreens Boots Alliance:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $43.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

