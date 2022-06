Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 588 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Akerna KERN 's stock fell the most, as it traded down 52.33% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock fell the most, as it traded down 52.33% to reach a new 52-week low. Natura &Co Holding NTCO saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 0.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares moved down 3.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.12, drifting down 3.16%.

shares moved down 3.16% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $80.12, drifting down 3.16%. NVIDIA NVDA stock set a new 52-week low of $148.62 on Thursday, moving down 2.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $148.62 on Thursday, moving down 2.08%. Bank of America BAC stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.64. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.64. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Nike NKE shares set a new yearly low of $100.78 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $100.78 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $75.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $75.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%. Honeywell Intl HON stock hit $170.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%.

stock hit $170.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.29%. SAP SAP shares reached a new 52-week low of $88.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $88.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.52%. Deere DE stock drifted down 0.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $294.29.

stock drifted down 0.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $294.29. Citigroup C stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $45.26 and moving down 2.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $45.26 and moving down 2.44%. PayPal Holdings PYPL stock hit a yearly low of $67.58. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $67.58. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Booking Holdings BKNG shares fell to $1,703.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.26%.

shares fell to $1,703.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.26%. General Electric GE shares fell to $61.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.

shares fell to $61.76 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%. Blackstone BX shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $86.97.

shares were down 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $86.97. Target TGT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $137.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $137.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%. Airbnb ABNB shares set a new 52-week low of $86.71. The stock traded down 5.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $86.71. The stock traded down 5.96%. HCA Healthcare HCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $165.88 and moving down 4.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $165.88 and moving down 4.34%. Honda Motor Co HMC shares set a new yearly low of $23.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Uber Technologies UBER stock hit $19.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%.

stock hit $19.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.28%. Stellantis STLA stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.12. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.12. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. TE Connectivity TEL shares set a new yearly low of $110.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $110.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Lloyds Banking Group LYG stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday, moving down 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Thursday, moving down 1.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares were down 5.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.57.

shares were down 5.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.57. Simon Property Group SPG shares made a new 52-week low of $93.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $93.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day. STMicroelectronics STM stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.55. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.55. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Ameriprise Financial AMP shares fell to $231.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.67%.

shares fell to $231.54 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser WY stock drifted up 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.50.

stock drifted up 1.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.50. Ross Stores ROST stock set a new 52-week low of $69.58 on Thursday, moving down 1.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $69.58 on Thursday, moving down 1.2%. Fomento Economico FMX shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $65.82, drifting down 1.69%.

shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $65.82, drifting down 1.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp FITB shares made a new 52-week low of $32.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. State Street STT shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.56%. Ecopetrol EC shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.67.

shares were down 1.73% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS stock hit $40.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.35%.

stock hit $40.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.35%. ArcelorMittal MT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.47%. Polestar Automotive PSNY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.70 and moving down 6.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.70 and moving down 6.76%. Vulcan Materials VMC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $139.09. Shares traded down 1.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $139.09. Shares traded down 1.13%. Martin Marietta Materials MLM shares hit a yearly low of $291.57. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $291.57. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. VF VFC shares set a new yearly low of $43.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $43.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. Wheaton Precious Metals WPM shares made a new 52-week low of $36.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $36.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.52% for the day. Magna International MGA shares set a new 52-week low of $53.55. The stock traded down 3.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $53.55. The stock traded down 3.85%. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY shares set a new yearly low of $65.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $65.31 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Expedia Group EXPE stock hit a yearly low of $90.37. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $90.37. The stock was down 3.24% for the day. Boston Properties BXP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $87.62. Shares traded down 1.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $87.62. Shares traded down 1.2%. Synchrony Finl SYF stock set a new 52-week low of $27.21 on Thursday, moving down 3.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.21 on Thursday, moving down 3.12%. KB Financial Group KB stock hit $36.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.63%.

stock hit $36.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.63%. Franklin Resources BEN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $22.61 and moving down 0.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $22.61 and moving down 0.17%. DocuSign DOCU shares hit a yearly low of $55.86. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.86. The stock was down 4.91% on the session. Carlyle Group CG shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.64 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.64 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.87%. ASE Technology Holding Co ASX shares were down 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.10.

shares were down 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.10. Nomura Holdings NMR shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.84%. XP XP stock hit a yearly low of $17.30. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.30. The stock was down 0.14% for the day. Carnival CCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.48%. Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $19.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. Carnival CUK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 6.16%. Vail Resorts MTN stock hit $213.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.38%.

stock hit $213.60 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.38%. Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $33.00 and moving down 5.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $33.00 and moving down 5.94%. TD Synnex SNX shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.61.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $88.61. Robert Half International RHI shares moved down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $73.10, drifting down 0.86%.

shares moved down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $73.10, drifting down 0.86%. Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares hit a yearly low of $14.75. The stock was down 4.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.75. The stock was down 4.06% on the session. Webster Finl WBS shares made a new 52-week low of $41.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $41.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.85% for the day. Invesco IVZ shares moved down 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.62, drifting down 3.13%.

shares moved down 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.62, drifting down 3.13%. Jabil JBL shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.85%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.46 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.85%. Sibanye Stillwater SBSW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.90. Shares traded down 3.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.90. Shares traded down 3.15%. Concentrix CNXC shares set a new 52-week low of $131.01. The stock traded up 0.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $131.01. The stock traded up 0.19%. Inter & Co INTR shares fell to $2.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.69%.

shares fell to $2.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.69%. Five Below FIVE shares set a new 52-week low of $110.09. The stock traded down 2.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $110.09. The stock traded down 2.9%. Choice Hotels Intl CHH shares moved down 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $108.77, drifting down 3.13%.

shares moved down 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $108.77, drifting down 3.13%. Bath & Body Works BBWI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.75. Shares traded down 0.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.75. Shares traded down 0.34%. ADT ADT shares set a new yearly low of $6.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.04 this morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session. Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.32. Shares traded down 4.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.32. Shares traded down 4.35%. Valley National VLY shares fell to $10.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.6%.

shares fell to $10.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.6%. GXO Logistics GXO shares hit a yearly low of $41.46. The stock was down 0.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.46. The stock was down 0.79% on the session. BOK Financial BOKF shares set a new 52-week low of $74.03. The stock traded down 1.38%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $74.03. The stock traded down 1.38%. Nuvei NVEI shares set a new yearly low of $34.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.81% on the session. Universal Display OLED stock drifted down 2.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $98.71.

stock drifted down 2.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $98.71. Lyft LYFT shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.06. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. New York Times NYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.63. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.63. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Kinross Gold KGC shares set a new yearly low of $3.58 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.58 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session. United States Steel X stock hit $17.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%.

stock hit $17.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.78%. Kohl's KSS shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.33.

shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.33. Pan American Silver PAAS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.60. Shares traded down 3.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $19.60. Shares traded down 3.65%. National Instruments NATI shares fell to $30.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.

shares fell to $30.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%. LG Display Co LPL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.52 and moving down 1.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.52 and moving down 1.67%. ManpowerGroup MAN shares made a new 52-week low of $73.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $73.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day. Under Armour UAA shares fell to $8.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.

shares fell to $8.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%. Janus Henderson Gr JHG shares set a new yearly low of $22.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.69 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session. Polestar Automotive PSNYW shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded down 13.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock traded down 13.61%. Natura &Co Holding NTCO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.99 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Under Armour UA shares moved down 3.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting down 3.2%.

shares moved down 3.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.42, drifting down 3.2%. PagSeguro Digital PAGS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.45. Shares traded down 1.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.45. Shares traded down 1.54%. Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.97. Shares traded down 1.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.97. Shares traded down 1.27%. Vertiv Holdings VRT stock set a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Thursday, moving down 6.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.15 on Thursday, moving down 6.54%. Peloton Interactive PTON stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.74. Shares traded down 2.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.74. Shares traded down 2.38%. Gap GPS shares fell to $8.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.28%.

shares fell to $8.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.28%. PotlatchDeltic PCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.40. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $43.40. The stock was up 0.5% on the session. Innovative Ind Props IIPR stock hit a yearly low of $107.00. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $107.00. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT stock set a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Thursday, moving down 5.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Thursday, moving down 5.33%. Alight ALIT stock hit a yearly low of $6.31. The stock was down 3.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.31. The stock was down 3.87% for the day. Enovis ENOV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $54.33 and moving down 1.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $54.33 and moving down 1.2%. SL Green Realty SLG stock set a new 52-week low of $45.52 on Thursday, moving down 2.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $45.52 on Thursday, moving down 2.22%. Crocs CROX shares made a new 52-week low of $46.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $46.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. Diodes DIOD stock hit $63.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.

stock hit $63.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%. Resideo Technologies REZI stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.85. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.85. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Ameris ABCB shares made a new 52-week low of $39.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $39.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.25% for the day. Summit Materials SUM shares made a new 52-week low of $22.02 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.02 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day. ESAB ESAB stock set a new 52-week low of $42.09 on Thursday, moving up 1.89%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $42.09 on Thursday, moving up 1.89%. Nova NVMI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.39 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%. Pagaya Technologies PGY stock hit $3.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.14%.

stock hit $3.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.14%. Freshpet FRPT shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.30 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.02%. TripAdvisor TRIP stock drifted down 3.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.43.

stock drifted down 3.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.43. Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO stock hit a yearly low of $14.08. The stock was down 1.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.08. The stock was down 1.54% for the day. Foot Locker FL shares made a new 52-week low of $25.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $25.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day. Mercury General MCY shares moved up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.73, drifting up 0.69%.

shares moved up 0.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $42.73, drifting up 0.69%. Victoria's Secret VSCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.05%. Sonos SONO stock hit $17.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%.

stock hit $17.88 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.76%. Xerox Holdings XRX shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.54.

shares were down 2.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.54. Ameresco AMRC stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.00. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $42.00. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN stock hit a yearly low of $11.61. The stock was down 4.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.61. The stock was down 4.69% for the day. Luminar Technologies LAZR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.82 and moving down 1.21%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.82 and moving down 1.21%. Turkcell Iletisim TKC shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45.

shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.45. Pebblebrook Hotel PEB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.38%. Aurora Innovation AUR shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 2.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 2.33% on the session. Hecla Mining HL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%. Nutex Health NUTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.23. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.23. The stock was down 1.95% on the session. First Merchants FRME shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.07.

shares were down 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $35.07. Diversey Hldgs DSEY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.13%. Allegiant Travel ALGT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $109.82 and moving down 1.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $109.82 and moving down 1.26%. Nikola NKLA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.33%. Red Rock Resorts RRR shares moved down 2.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.58, drifting down 2.29%.

shares moved down 2.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $31.58, drifting down 2.29%. Towne Bank TOWN shares made a new 52-week low of $26.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $26.64 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. TPG TPG shares moved down 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.09, drifting down 0.39%.

shares moved down 0.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.09, drifting down 0.39%. First Advantage FA shares fell to $12.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.85%.

shares fell to $12.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.85%. Telecom Argentina TEO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving down 2.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.40 and moving down 2.22%. Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock hit $81.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.

stock hit $81.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%. First Majestic Silver AG stock hit $7.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.51%.

stock hit $7.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.51%. Canada Goose Hldgs GOOS shares made a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.88% for the day. Terex TEX stock drifted down 2.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.64.

stock drifted down 2.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $26.64. Washington REIT WRE stock hit a yearly low of $21.16. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.16. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. GrafTech International EAF stock set a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday, moving down 1.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Thursday, moving down 1.25%. Alvotech ALVO stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.94. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.94. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Silvergate Capital SI stock set a new 52-week low of $51.05 on Thursday, moving down 4.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $51.05 on Thursday, moving down 4.65%. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs AAWW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $60.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $60.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $3.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Novagold Resources NG shares hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.00. The stock was down 5.77% on the session. Paramount Group PGRE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%. Barnes Gr B shares moved up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.22, drifting up 0.2%.

shares moved up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.22, drifting up 0.2%. Kornit Digital KRNT shares set a new 52-week low of $30.43. The stock traded down 3.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.43. The stock traded down 3.05%. Amplitude AMPL stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.42. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.42. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Triumph Bancorp TBK stock hit a yearly low of $60.03. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $60.03. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $41.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%. Enel Chile ENIC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.63%. Compass COMP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.99%. Equinox Gold EQX shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.8%. Momentive Global MNTV shares were down 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.95.

shares were down 5.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.95. Carpenter Tech CRS stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.62. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.62. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Sweetgreen SG stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH stock hit $26.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%.

stock hit $26.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.16%. Himax Technologies HIMX shares set a new 52-week low of $7.21. The stock traded down 2.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.21. The stock traded down 2.28%. CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock set a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.82 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%. Capitol Federal Financial CFFN shares set a new yearly low of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Advantage Solutions ADV shares hit a yearly low of $3.70. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.70. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. LendingClub LC stock drifted down 4.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.35.

stock drifted down 4.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.35. B. Riley Financial RILY stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.66. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $41.66. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Rent-A-Center RCII shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.01, drifting down 0.51%.

shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.01, drifting down 0.51%. Greenbrier Companies GBX shares set a new 52-week low of $34.83. The stock traded down 0.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.83. The stock traded down 0.94%. Canopy Gwth CGC stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock was down 18.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock was down 18.29% on the session. First Foundation FFWM shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.18.

shares were down 1.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.18. Primoris Services PRIM shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.75, drifting down 0.51%.

shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.75, drifting down 0.51%. iHeartMedia IHRT stock hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.72. The stock was down 2.69% for the day. Mirion Technologies MIR shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.55 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.17%. Golden Entertainment GDEN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $38.21 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.45%. Everbridge EVBG shares were down 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.10.

shares were down 5.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.10. Qurate Retail QRTEA shares set a new yearly low of $2.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.83% on the session. Hudbay Minerals HBM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.6%. Matterport MTTR stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday, moving down 2.65%. Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock hit $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%.

stock hit $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%. AZZ AZZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.38 and moving up 1.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $39.38 and moving up 1.93%. Proterra PTRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.35. Shares traded up 1.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.35. Shares traded up 1.01%. German American Bancorp GABC stock drifted down 1.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.74.

stock drifted down 1.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.74. iRobot IRBT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $35.41 and moving down 6.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $35.41 and moving down 6.99%. ACV Auctions ACVA shares set a new 52-week low of $6.10. The stock traded down 2.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.10. The stock traded down 2.78%. Vimeo VMEO shares set a new 52-week low of $5.83. The stock traded down 5.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.83. The stock traded down 5.48%. G-III Apparel Group GIII shares set a new yearly low of $19.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.93 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Merchants Bancorp MBIN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $22.05 and moving down 0.29%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $22.05 and moving down 0.29%. ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $24.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.47%. Solid Power SLDP stock set a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Thursday, moving down 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Thursday, moving down 0.55%. Lakeland Bancorp LBAI shares made a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN shares hit a yearly low of $31.86. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.86. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS stock hit $24.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.77%.

stock hit $24.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.77%. Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock hit a yearly low of $4.19. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.19. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. GoPro GPRO stock set a new 52-week low of $5.45 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.45 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%. Kaman KAMN shares moved down 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.19, drifting down 0.38%.

shares moved down 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.19, drifting down 0.38%. PubMatic PUBM stock hit a yearly low of $15.40. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.40. The stock was down 1.12% for the day. SMART Glb Hldgs SGH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.10. Shares traded down 19.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $15.10. Shares traded down 19.43%. Dole DOLE shares made a new 52-week low of $8.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.95% for the day. Azul AZUL shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.2%. MarineMax HZO stock hit a yearly low of $35.13. The stock was down 1.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $35.13. The stock was down 1.91% for the day. Iamgold IAG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.94%. Benchmark Electronics BHE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $21.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment BSIG stock hit $17.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.96%.

stock hit $17.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.96%. Interface TILE shares set a new 52-week low of $11.87. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.87. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). WisdomTree Inv WETF stock hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.88. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Nuvation Bio NUVB shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.22 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% on the session. Orla Mining ORLA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock traded down 3.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.73. The stock traded down 3.48%. Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.04. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.04. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Sleep Number SNBR stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.68. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.68. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. European Wax Center EWCZ stock set a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Thursday, moving down 4.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Thursday, moving down 4.19%. Rover Group ROVR shares moved down 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.61, drifting down 1.07%.

shares moved down 1.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.61, drifting down 1.07%. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.11 and moving down 7.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.11 and moving down 7.25%. Arhaus ARHS shares were down 6.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.59.

shares were down 6.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.59. Microvast Holdings MVST shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.08.

shares were down 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.08. Tremor Intl TRMR shares moved up 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.33, drifting up 1.06%.

shares moved up 1.06% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.33, drifting up 1.06%. Heritage Commerce HTBK shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.43, drifting down 0.56%.

shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.43, drifting down 0.56%. OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW stock hit $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%.

stock hit $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.9%. Shyft Group SHYF shares made a new 52-week low of $17.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day. Orion Office REIT ONL stock drifted down 1.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.92.

stock drifted down 1.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.92. Pitney Bowes PBI shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.51. The stock was down 3.14% on the session. System1 SST shares moved down 6.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 6.7%.

shares moved down 6.7% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.65, drifting down 6.7%. 8x8 EGHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99. The stock was down 4.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99. The stock was down 4.05% on the session. Diamond Offshore Drilling DO shares fell to $5.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.6%.

shares fell to $5.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.6%. Vtex VTEX stock hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.74. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Loma Negra Cia Industria LOMA shares set a new yearly low of $4.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Marathon Digital Holdings MARA shares moved down 4.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27, drifting down 4.31%.

shares moved down 4.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.27, drifting down 4.31%. Central Pacific Financial CPF shares fell to $21.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.

shares fell to $21.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%. Riot Blockchain RIOT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Thursday, moving down 4.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Thursday, moving down 4.87%. Skillsoft SKIL shares set a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock traded down 1.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.40. The stock traded down 1.12%. Allbirds BIRD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%. Offerpad Solutions OPAD stock hit $2.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.

stock hit $2.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%. Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.91.

shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.91. Gevo GEVO shares hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was down 3.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.29. The stock was down 3.47% on the session. Sharecare SHCR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.53. Shares traded down 1.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.53. Shares traded down 1.86%. Harsco HSC shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 7.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 7.78% on the session. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed ETJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.30. Shares traded down 0.1%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.30. Shares traded down 0.1%. Stitch Fix SFIX stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.92. The stock was down 5.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.92. The stock was down 5.86% on the session. Trinity Capital TRIN shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.03.

shares were down 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.03. trivago TRVG shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.

shares were down 2.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46. Taboola.com TBLA shares made a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.98% for the day. Blend Labs BLND stock set a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Thursday, moving down 5.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Thursday, moving down 5.23%. BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.44. Shares traded down 1.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $21.44. Shares traded down 1.65%. Community Health Systems CYH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.79. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.79. The stock was down 4.14% on the session. DRDGold DRD shares set a new yearly low of $5.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Ethan Allen Interiors ETD stock drifted down 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.60.

stock drifted down 0.86% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $19.60. Excelerate Energy EE shares hit a yearly low of $19.01. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $19.01. The stock was down 4.42% on the session. Skillz SKLZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.15 and moving 0.0% (flat). Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday, moving down 5.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Thursday, moving down 5.86%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS shares set a new yearly low of $3.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Canoo GOEV stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.90. The stock was down 4.68% on the session. Crescent Capital BDC CCAP shares set a new 52-week low of $15.07. The stock traded up 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.07. The stock traded up 1.7%. Core Scientific CORZ shares moved down 5.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41, drifting down 5.52%.

shares moved down 5.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41, drifting down 5.52%. Sema4 Holdings SMFR stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Orthofix Medical OFIX shares set a new yearly low of $23.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Genius Sports GENI stock drifted down 7.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.26.

stock drifted down 7.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.26. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.16.

shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.16. FuboTV FUBO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.34. Shares traded down 3.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.34. Shares traded down 3.68%. Runway Growth Finance RWAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.78. Shares traded up 1.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.78. Shares traded up 1.23%. Wheels Up Experience UP shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 0.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 0.8%. nLight LASR shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock traded down 0.1%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.01. The stock traded down 0.1%. Largo LGO shares set a new yearly low of $6.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session. i-80 Gold IAUX stock hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 2.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 2.9% for the day. Diversified Healthcare DHC stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Thursday, moving down 0.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Thursday, moving down 0.81%. Torrid Holdings CURV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.19 and moving down 6.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.19 and moving down 6.39%. Bioventus BVS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.87 and moving down 4.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.87 and moving down 4.9%. Gannett Co GCI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Bridge Investment Group BRDG shares made a new 52-week low of $13.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.74 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock hit $4.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.51%.

stock hit $4.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.51%. Heliogen HLGN shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was up 9.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.86. The stock was up 9.14% on the session. Financial Institutions FISI shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.92%. Babylon Holdings BBLN shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded down 5.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock traded down 5.98%. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares set a new yearly low of $4.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Rigetti Computing RGTI stock hit $3.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.1%.

stock hit $3.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.1%. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%. Regional Mgmt RM stock set a new 52-week low of $37.02 on Thursday, moving down 2.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.02 on Thursday, moving down 2.68%. Vicarious Surgical RBOT shares set a new 52-week low of $2.82. The stock traded down 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.82. The stock traded down 1.05%. Markforged Holding MKFG stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.72. The stock was up 0.56% on the session. Astra Space ASTR shares made a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Thursday. The stock was up 2.41% for the day. Humacyte HUMA shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.07.

shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.07. Duluth Holdings DLTH shares set a new yearly low of $9.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.11% on the session. Nautilus Biotechnology NAUT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.27%. CareMax CMAX shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.45. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares made a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Taseko Mines TGB shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.68% for the day. Social Capital Suvretta DNAC stock set a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Thursday, moving down 3.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Thursday, moving down 3.01%. Gold Royalty GROY shares set a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock traded down 5.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.24. The stock traded down 5.07%. Vinco Ventures BBIG stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 33.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.20. The stock was down 33.87% for the day. Meta Materials MMAT shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Braemar Hotels & Resorts BHR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.62%. PLBY Group PLBY shares hit a yearly low of $6.31. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.31. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Xos XOS stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 3.8% for the day. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.17. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. Digimarc DMRC stock set a new 52-week low of $13.52 on Thursday, moving up 2.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.52 on Thursday, moving up 2.13%. IRSA Inversiones y IRS shares set a new yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.91% on the session. Quotient Technology QUOT shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.14%. ASA Gold & Precious Metal ASA stock hit $14.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%.

stock hit $14.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%. Local Bounti LOCL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Thursday, moving up 1.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Thursday, moving up 1.02%. Ouster OUST stock drifted down 2.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60.

stock drifted down 2.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.60. Aviat Networks AVNW shares set a new 52-week low of $24.16. The stock traded down 0.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.16. The stock traded down 0.76%. Fossil Group FOSL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.23 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.92%. Dave DAVE stock drifted down 3.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70.

stock drifted down 3.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70. Brightcove BCOV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.12 and moving down 3.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.12 and moving down 3.11%. Benefitfocus BNFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Red Violet RDVT shares hit a yearly low of $18.88. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.88. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Miller Industries MLR shares set a new 52-week low of $21.99. The stock traded up 1.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.99. The stock traded up 1.35%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares were down 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94.

shares were down 3.92% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.94. Kalera KAL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.38. Shares traded down 23.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.38. Shares traded down 23.33%. Inotiv NOTV shares moved up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14, drifting up 0.84%.

shares moved up 0.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.14, drifting up 0.84%. Motorcar Parts of America MPAA stock hit a yearly low of $12.59. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.59. The stock was down 2.65% for the day. Hut 8 Mining HUT shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 3.87% on the session. KKR Inc Opps Fund KIO shares moved up 0.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.48, drifting up 0.09%.

shares moved up 0.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.48, drifting up 0.09%. TrueCar TRUE shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.51.

shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.51. Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.51%. TMC Metals TMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock was down 0.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. The stock was down 0.03% on the session. loanDepot LDI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.34. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Bitfarms BITF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 7.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock traded down 7.98%. Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 6.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 6.47% for the day. GrowGeneration GRWG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock traded down 2.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock traded down 2.2%. Uranium Royalty UROY stock hit $2.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.66%.

stock hit $2.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.66%. Volta VLTA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.79% for the day. Noodles NDLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.56. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.56. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Tilly's TLYS stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.01. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Sculptor Cap SCU stock set a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Thursday, moving down 2.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.02 on Thursday, moving down 2.15%. Velodyne Lidar VLDR shares fell to $0.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%.

shares fell to $0.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.47%. Turtle Beach HEAR stock set a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Thursday, moving down 1.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Thursday, moving down 1.41%. Ames National ATLO stock hit $21.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.63%.

stock hit $21.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.63%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.18.

shares were down 4.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.18. Leafly Holdings LFLY stock drifted down 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46.

stock drifted down 3.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46. SuRo Capital SSSS stock hit $6.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%.

stock hit $6.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.62%. Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares moved down 6.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65, drifting down 6.39%.

shares moved down 6.39% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.65, drifting down 6.39%. Taiwan Fund TWN shares moved down 2.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.01, drifting down 2.79%.

shares moved down 2.79% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.01, drifting down 2.79%. Empresa Distribuidora y EDN stock hit $4.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.31%.

stock hit $4.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.31%. Owlet OWLT shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.56 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Redwire RDW shares set a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock traded down 1.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.78. The stock traded down 1.67%. Loop Industries LOOP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 1.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 1.17%. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.16. Shares traded down 3.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.16. Shares traded down 3.95%. Ivy High Income IVH shares made a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. Central Valley Community CVCY stock set a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Thursday, moving down 1.3%. Cleanspark CLSK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.84. Shares traded down 1.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.84. Shares traded down 1.98%. Backblaze BLZE shares set a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock traded up 6.87%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.85. The stock traded up 6.87%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.29%. Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares fell to $4.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 19.72%.

shares fell to $4.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 19.72%. Tile Shop Holdings TTSH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. New America High Income HYB shares set a new yearly low of $6.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session. XL Fleet XL shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07.

shares were down 3.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.07. AN2 Therapeutics ANTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.88 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.51%. Latch LTCH shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 4.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.02. The stock was down 4.59% on the session. CalAmp CAMP stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.01. The stock was down 4.21% for the day. Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.08. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Vizsla Silver VZLA stock drifted down 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.

stock drifted down 3.96% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. Quantum QMCO stock hit $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.47%.

stock hit $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.47%. ESSA Pharma EPIX shares were down 9.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.15.

shares were down 9.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.15. Lazydays Hldgs LAZY shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Innovate VATE shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Express EXPR stock drifted down 0.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.

stock drifted down 0.25% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91. Nanobiotix NBTX shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 8.95%.

shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 8.95%. Northern Dynasty Minerals NAK stock drifted down 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25.

stock drifted down 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25. Summit Midstream Partners SMLP shares set a new 52-week low of $12.72. The stock traded up 0.58%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.72. The stock traded up 0.58%. 1847 Goedeker GOED shares fell to $1.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.

shares fell to $1.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%. Anghami ANGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.31. The stock was up 9.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.31. The stock was up 9.86% on the session. GAN GAN stock drifted down 4.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92.

stock drifted down 4.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92. TeraWulf WULF stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 2.85% for the day. Standard BioTools LAB shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Grupo Supervielle SUPV shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.09% for the day. Zepp Health ZEPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.88 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.88 and moving 0.0% (flat). Trilogy Metals TMQ shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.76. The stock was up 1.28% on the session. Bird Glb BRDS shares fell to $0.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.89%.

shares fell to $0.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.89%. Wejo Gr WEJO shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 10.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 10.45% on the session. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. BBQ Hldgs BBQ stock set a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday, moving down 3.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday, moving down 3.45%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving up 0.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.41 and moving up 0.24%. Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.89 and moving down 15.19%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.89 and moving down 15.19%. Gamida Cell GMDA shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Katapult Holdings KPLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 4.09%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.00 and moving down 4.09%. HEXO HEXO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.01% for the day. Finance of America FOA shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.6%. Sol-Gel Technologies SLGL stock drifted down 5.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02.

stock drifted down 5.0% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. Auburn National Bancorp AUBN shares fell to $26.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.92%.

shares fell to $26.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.92%. Electra Battery Materials ELBM shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.59.

shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.59. GAMCO Natural Resources GNT stock set a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Thursday, moving down 2.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.69 on Thursday, moving down 2.09%. Kaleyra KLR shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.93.

shares were down 2.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.93. Rekor Systems REKR shares set a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock traded down 3.26%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.68. The stock traded down 3.26%. Renalytix RNLX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.23. Shares traded down 40.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.23. Shares traded down 40.3%. Candel Therapeutics CADL stock hit $3.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.13%.

stock hit $3.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.13%. Cinedigm CIDM shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.85% on the session. Cortexyme CRTX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday, moving down 4.2%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday, moving down 4.2%. OFS Credit OCCI stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.15. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock drifted down 4.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34.

stock drifted down 4.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34. GoHealth GOCO stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was up 2.03% for the day. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock drifted down 2.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53.

stock drifted down 2.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.53. Romeo Power RMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 2.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 2.19%. Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares fell to $2.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.

shares fell to $2.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%. Orion Energy Sys OESX stock drifted down 1.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.99.

stock drifted down 1.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.99. Mustang Bio MBIO stock hit $0.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%.

stock hit $0.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.21%. Augmedix AUGX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.59 and moving down 6.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.59 and moving down 6.47%. Nautilus NLS stock drifted down 1.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75.

stock drifted down 1.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.75. Culp CULP stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.26. Shares traded down 15.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.26. Shares traded down 15.31%. Exela Technologies XELA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.11. Shares traded down 6.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.11. Shares traded down 6.66%. Longboard Pharmaceuticals LBPH stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 8.2%. Achieve Life Sciences ACHV stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Novan NOVN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.15. Shares traded down 3.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.15. Shares traded down 3.43%. Sonendo SONX shares moved up 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting up 1.87%.

shares moved up 1.87% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.67, drifting up 1.87%. Horizon Global HZN stock drifted down 2.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63.

stock drifted down 2.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.63. CarLotz LOTZ shares fell to $0.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.52%.

shares fell to $0.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.52%. Purple Biotech PPBT shares hit a yearly low of $2.35. The stock was down 0.41% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.35. The stock was down 0.41% on the session. Applied Optoelectronics AAOI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock was down 6.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.54. The stock was down 6.57% on the session. Senstar Tech SNT shares set a new yearly low of $1.82 this morning. The stock was down 8.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.82 this morning. The stock was down 8.08% on the session. MeaTech 3D MITC shares made a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.12% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.12% for the day. EBET EBET shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.28.

shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.28. NexImmune NEXI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.51. Shares traded down 1.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.51. Shares traded down 1.24%. Franklin Wireless FKWL stock hit $2.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.34%.

stock hit $2.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.34%. Angion Biomedica ANGN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday, moving down 34.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday, moving down 34.5%. Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock drifted up 2.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.

stock drifted up 2.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. NewAge NBEV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.21 and moving down 6.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.21 and moving down 6.17%. Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.29 and moving down 1.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.29 and moving down 1.46%. Mannatech MTEX stock set a new 52-week low of $15.49 on Thursday, moving up 5.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.49 on Thursday, moving up 5.32%. iPower IPW stock hit $1.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%.

stock hit $1.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.66%. AGM Gr Hldgs AGMH stock hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Eargo EAR shares hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.73. The stock was down 5.96% on the session. X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.

shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%. Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock drifted down 1.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26.

stock drifted down 1.77% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. Marin Software MRIN shares moved down 4.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.58, drifting down 4.14%.

shares moved down 4.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.58, drifting down 4.14%. Quotient QTNT stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Thursday, moving down 2.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Thursday, moving down 2.18%. iMedia Brands IMBI shares hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.01. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.07 and moving down 3.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.07 and moving down 3.46%. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 4.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.25. The stock was down 4.64% on the session. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

shares were down 3.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30. Astrotech ASTC shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42. WaveDancer WAVD stock drifted down 4.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24.

stock drifted down 4.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. Carver Bancorp CARV stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.52. Shares traded down 1.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.52. Shares traded down 1.04%. Edesa Biotech EDSA stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.30. The stock was down 5.41% for the day. Smart Powerr CREG shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.99.

shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.99. DatChat DATS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.75%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 47.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 47.52% on the session. Cohen & Co COHN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 0.99%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 0.99%. TOP Ships TOPS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. JX Luxventure LLL shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 1.55% on the session. Nephros NEPH shares hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was up 2.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was up 2.72% on the session. Immuron IMRN shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.05%. E-Home Household Service EJH stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%.

stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.49%. OLB Gr OLB shares hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.83. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Infobird Co IFBD shares were down 12.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.45.

shares were down 12.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.45. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was down 10.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was down 10.88% on the session. Edible Garden EDBL stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.25. Calyxt CLXT shares fell to $0.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.39%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 10.39%. Kidpik PIK stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.29 on Thursday, moving down 0.94%. Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.53%.

stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.53%. Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning, moving down 8.53%. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares moved up 3.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting up 3.5%.

shares moved up 3.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.35, drifting up 3.5%. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.55. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.55. The stock was up 1.8% on the session. First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.26 and moving down 11.25%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.26 and moving down 11.25%. Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares made a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.91% for the day. Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.89%.

