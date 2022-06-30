ñol

Suncor Energy Whale Trades Spotted

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 11:34 AM | 3 min read

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Suncor Energy SU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Suncor Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,009,961, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $330,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $40.0 for Suncor Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Suncor Energy options trades today is 210.0 with a total volume of 8,530.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Suncor Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $38.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Suncor Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
SU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $38.00 $252.4K 65 900
SU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $38.00 $160.0K 65 1.4K
SU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $38.00 $127.9K 65 500
SU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $38.00 $126.0K 65 300
SU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/08/22 $40.00 $113.2K 284 236

Where Is Suncor Energy Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,183,239, the price of SU is down -1.67% at $34.72.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Suncor Energy:

  • Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Suncor Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Suncor Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

