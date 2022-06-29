This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Express

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $4,622,651 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,685,967.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $170.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 458.86 with a total volume of 4,330.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $160.00 $3.8M 17 1.8K AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $261.9K 2.5K 530 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $216.3K 2.5K 239 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $114.2K 18 20 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $99.5K 34 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $160.00 $3.8M 17 1.8K AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $261.9K 2.5K 530 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $216.3K 2.5K 239 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $114.2K 18 20 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $99.5K 34 20

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,144,837, the price of AXP is down -1.98% at $139.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Express, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.