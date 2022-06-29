Axsome Therapeutics Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Axsome Therapeutics AXSM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 options trades for Axsome Therapeutics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,360, and 41, calls, for a total amount of $4,614,270..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $37.5 for Axsome Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axsome Therapeutics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axsome Therapeutics's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $37.5 in the last 30 days.

Axsome Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $275.6K 1.1K 345 AXSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $272.8K 40 161 AXSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $198.7K 1.1K 1.0K AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $193.8K 40 601 AXSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $181.0K 40 624

Where Is Axsome Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,975,997, the price of AXSM is down -1.5% at $37.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Axsome Therapeutics:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Axsome Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Axsome Therapeutics, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.