What Are Whales Doing With Merck & Co

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co MRK we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $147,504 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $598,140.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $95.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $95.00 $287.3K 6.7K 797 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $85.00 $85.2K 560 177 MRK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $90.00 $64.2K 6.0K 678 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $58.3K 8.2K 5 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $92.50 $52.6K 438 163

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,151,500, the price of MRK is up 0.63% at $92.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Merck & Co, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

