Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TWLO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twilio.

Looking at options history for Twilio TWLO we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $260,660 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $653,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $155.0 for Twilio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twilio options trades today is 713.83 with a total volume of 1,508.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twilio's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Twilio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $170.0K 526 108 TWLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $131.9K 436 62 TWLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $85.00 $74.3K 1.1K 139 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $68.0K 148 50 TWLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $96.00 $66.2K 61 274

Where Is Twilio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,321,334, the price of TWLO is down -6.16% at $91.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Twilio:

Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $215

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $110

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Twilio, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.