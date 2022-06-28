This Is What Whales Are Betting On Unity Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $664,565, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $64,400.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $200.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 569.42 with a total volume of 1,433.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $200.00 $187.2K 1 12 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $43.00 $130.2K 110 386 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $45.00 $64.4K 266 431 U PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $49.6K 63 0 U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $44.0K 799 112

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,796,455, the price of U is down -8.93% at $40.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Benchmark downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $27

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

