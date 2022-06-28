Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COST

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $255,195 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $720,496.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $545.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $545.0 in the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $450.00 $124.8K 298 26 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $470.00 $79.2K 774 93 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $490.00 $65.0K 899 152 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $480.00 $61.6K 968 51 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $472.50 $49.6K 116 53

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 596,802, the price of COST is down -1.73% at $473.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

