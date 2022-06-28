This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms META.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with META, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,191,780, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,036,662.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $615.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 3684.95 with a total volume of 22,424.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $615.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $363.7K 1.0K 130 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $190.00 $284.9K 180 100 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $177.4K 6.3K 186 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $190.00 $143.7K 6.6K 276 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $285.00 $129.8K 1.0K 12

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,182,789, the price of META is down -0.51% at $168.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.