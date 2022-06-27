Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RBLX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $893,809, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,141,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 1969.83 with a total volume of 18,113.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $30.00 $713.0K 4.1K 2.5K RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $300.0K 984 776 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $200.0K 984 1.2K RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $159.0K 1.1K 3.0K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $111.7K 2.0K 738

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,655,954, the price of RBLX is down -1.43% at $35.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $28

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $29

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

