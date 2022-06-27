What Are Whales Doing With Alcoa

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alcoa AA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Alcoa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 80% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $281,494, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $239,070.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $55.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alcoa options trades today is 3677.8 with a total volume of 1,910.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alcoa's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $123.9K 1.4K 313 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $76.6K 1.4K 151 AA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $54.00 $56.0K 65 363 AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $49.00 $54.6K 360 175 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $55.00 $51.6K 1.4K 115

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,475,713, the price of AA is up 0.91% at $49.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Alcoa:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alcoa, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alcoa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.