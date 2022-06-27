This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $391,350, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $1,309,232.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $85.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 438.27 with a total volume of 3,908.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $57.5 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $72.50 $765.0K 37 1.1K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $75.00 $335.0K 1 615 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $100.8K 267 70 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $95.8K 28 92 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $82.5K 3.0K 240

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,003,179, the price of ORCL is down -0.6% at $70.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $86.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $72.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

