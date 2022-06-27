Starbucks Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $264,450 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $672,214.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $85.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Starbucks options trades today is 4107.0 with a total volume of 8,189.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Starbucks's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $78.00 $164.2K 338 1.5K SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $78.00 $162.7K 338 797 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $77.00 $159.2K 184 801 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $80.00 $79.0K 7.5K 463 SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $75.0K 3.6K 63

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,113,716, the price of SBUX is down -0.58% at $77.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

