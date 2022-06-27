Palo Alto Networks Whale Trades For June 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $591,951 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $206,631.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $350.0 to $540.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $510.00 $104.9K 76 18 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $500.00 $95.1K 2.0K 92 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/08/22 $500.00 $86.6K 12 84 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $500.00 $86.1K 12 175 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $500.00 $46.0K 12 116

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 337,385, the price of PANW is down -0.83% at $506.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.