Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,010,130 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $183,250.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $80.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 5751.67 with a total volume of 13,273.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $240.0K 0 202 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $80.00 $211.7K 0 53 WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $200.0K 2.5K 2.5K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $192.5K 1 55 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $75.00 $185.5K 1 108

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,761,002, the price of WFC is down -0.22% at $40.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

